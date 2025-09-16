iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:QTOP)

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QTOP opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $145.09 million and a P/E ratio of 33.35.

Get iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.