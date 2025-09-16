iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of USXF stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.