Reviewing Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hero Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical -1.56% 7.24% 3.50%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 ICU Medical 0 1 3 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hero Technologies and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $181.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.94%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hero Technologies and ICU Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A ICU Medical $2.38 billion 1.37 -$117.69 million ($1.52) -86.95

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICU Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Hero Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

