Critical Comparison: Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) & TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Volatility & Risk

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 19.84% 7.85% 0.85% Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $263.15 million 2.81 $48.83 million $2.81 13.94 Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.76 $7.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Westbury Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Westbury Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

