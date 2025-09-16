iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (BGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a portfolio of US large-cap stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. BGRO was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

