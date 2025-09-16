iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.
iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95.
iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.