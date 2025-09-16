Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Holdings Increased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE UNP opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

