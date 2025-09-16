Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Stock Holdings Lifted by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 479,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $42.26.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.