Strategic Advocates LLC Purchases 98 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,110,000 after buying an additional 354,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 220,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AppFolio by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,581,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $280.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.89. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $326.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.14.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,494,034.20. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 667 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.58, for a total transaction of $184,478.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,654.36. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,803 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AppFolio from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.80.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

