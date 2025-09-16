What is Cormark’s Forecast for Lundin Gold FY2026 Earnings?

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Monday, September 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUG. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Veritas downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$58.95.

LUG opened at C$87.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.79. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$28.43 and a twelve month high of C$97.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,043,164.30. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,671.32. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

