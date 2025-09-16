First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.