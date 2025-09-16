Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DFIV opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.