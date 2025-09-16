Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 777 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 843,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,469 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,709.4% in the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 453,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,552,000 after acquiring an additional 447,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

