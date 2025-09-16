First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,160 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

TLT opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.