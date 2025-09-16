Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,108.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,149,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,588,000 after purchasing an additional 727,153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,076,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,467,000 after purchasing an additional 649,341 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,252,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,222,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.