The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after acquiring an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 target price (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9%

GS stock opened at $787.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $793.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $730.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.90. The stock has a market cap of $238.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.