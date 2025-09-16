First Bank & Trust Sells 50 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

