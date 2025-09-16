First Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Diageo plc $DEO

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.7% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

