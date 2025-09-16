Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 3,417 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.23% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5%

MLPX opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

