Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $11.67 Million Position in Inspire International ETF $WWJD

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Inspire International ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 3.14% of Inspire International ETF worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWJD. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 473,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire International ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

Inspire International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:WWJD opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Inspire International ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $385.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Inspire International ETF Profile

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

