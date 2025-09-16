Comparing AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) and AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) and AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

AXA has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIFU has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AXA and AIFU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 0 2 1 3.33 AIFU 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A AIFU N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of AIFU shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of AIFU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXA and AIFU”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $78.03 billion 1.35 $8.53 billion N/A N/A AIFU $247.81 million 0.07 $62.33 million $0.73 8.45

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than AIFU.

Summary

AXA beats AIFU on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products, including car, home, and personal or professional liability to individual and business clients; international insurance for large corporate clients in Europe; and marine and aviation insurance services, as well as property and casualty reinsurance products. In addition, it offers asset management services in the areas of various asset classes, including equities, bonds, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate for the group’s insurance companies and their clients, and retail and institutional clients. Further, the company provides motor, household, property and general liability, health, term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/ group customers. AXA SA was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About AIFU

AIX, Inc. engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

