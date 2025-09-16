Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.