Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 576 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

