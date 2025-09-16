New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 4,544 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,970,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sysco by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,747,000 after acquiring an additional 391,614 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.