New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $74,976.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 202,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,669.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock worth $188,798,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.8%

ABNB opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

