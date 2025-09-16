Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

