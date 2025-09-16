RTX Corporation $RTX Holdings Trimmed by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after buying an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.92. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.26. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

