Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Posts Earnings Results

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nippon Active Value Fund had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 19.87%.

Nippon Active Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAVF stock opened at GBX 219.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.30. Nippon Active Value Fund has a one year low of GBX 156.50 and a one year high of GBX 227. The company has a market cap of £418.20 million and a P/E ratio of 854.83.

