Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Head to Head Review

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Comstock Holding Companies and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 96.42%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 28.35% 30.98% 25.69% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 9.63% 7.88% 4.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $51.29 million 3.07 $14.56 million $1.51 10.36 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $667.04 billion 0.00 $169.19 million $0.55 13.70

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies. Comstock Holding Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina beats Comstock Holding Companies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

