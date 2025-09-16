Brokerages Set V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) PT at $16.52

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.6737.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

V.F. Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VFC opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -276.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 92,174 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

