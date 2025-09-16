First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 98,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

