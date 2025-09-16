iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 136,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 205,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53.

