The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $142.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.1818.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. Clorox has a 52-week low of $116.53 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

