Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $107.36 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1,230.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,850 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up about 0.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.50% of NetApp worth $107,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,688 shares in the company, valued at $30,879,438.80. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,315 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.