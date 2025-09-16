Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.