Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 52,190 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,190 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 0.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $54,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in McKesson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Down 1.3%
MCK opened at $702.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $697.15 and a 200 day moving average of $695.41. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
