Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Down 46.5% in August

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 636,500 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TNON opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 429.45% and a negative return on equity of 332.11%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TNON Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Tenon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

