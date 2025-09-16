Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 104.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $44,563.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,030.75. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. TT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 122.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 49,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 576,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.