Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.65 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 80.38 ($1.09), with a volume of 16712268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.35 ($1.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 77 price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 68.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1,255.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.13.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Dowlais Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dowlais Group plc will post 13.5660848 EPS for the current year.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

