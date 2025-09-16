TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Up 60.3% in August

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 287,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 179,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TATT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TATT opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.78. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 8.21%.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

