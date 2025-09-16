Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,000 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the August 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steakholder Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steakholder Foods stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:STKH Free Report ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 14.18% of Steakholder Foods worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STKH stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Steakholder Foods has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

