Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,000 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the August 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steakholder Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th.
Shares of STKH stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Steakholder Foods has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.
Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
