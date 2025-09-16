Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Short Interest Update

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 102,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Traws Pharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of TRAW opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.52. Traws Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.75) by $8.64. Traws Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,812.48% and a net margin of 3,028.25%.The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRAW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Traws Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Traws Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Traws Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

