What is Cormark’s Estimate for Centerra Gold Q3 Earnings?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.47.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.70. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.31%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

