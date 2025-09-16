Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th.
Putnam Mast Int Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE PIM opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Putnam Mast Int has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $3.50.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Mast Int
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Mast Int by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 23,075,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,977 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Putnam Mast Int Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
