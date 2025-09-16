Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Grows By 37.9%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Simpple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPPL opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Simpple has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.
About Simpple
