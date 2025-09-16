Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Grows By 37.9%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Simpple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPPL opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Simpple has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

