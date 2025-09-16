K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Declares $0.10 Sep 25 Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 15th.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$36.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$472.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$32.03 and a 12-month high of C$40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.98.
About K-Bro Linen
