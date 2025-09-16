K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Declares $0.10 Sep 25 Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 15th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$36.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$472.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$32.03 and a 12-month high of C$40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.98.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.