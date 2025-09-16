China Overseas Land & Investment Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 328.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance
CAOVY opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
