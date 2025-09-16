China Overseas Land & Investment Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 328.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

CAOVY opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

