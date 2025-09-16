Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1714 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.
