Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1714 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

Get Compagnie Financiere Richemont alerts:

About Compagnie Financiere Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.