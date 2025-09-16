Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of FANG Q4 Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.69 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Melius initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

