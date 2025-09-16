Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.55. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$7.18 and a 12-month high of C$18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The stock has a market cap of C$712.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

