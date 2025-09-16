AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $247.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 10.70%.The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,259.25. The trade was a 5.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $553,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

