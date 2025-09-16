AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $247.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,259.25. The trade was a 5.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $553,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AG Mortgage Investment Trust
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.